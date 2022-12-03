0
'Ghana wasn't hungry enough for a win against Uruguay' - Kwaw Kese

KWAW KESE MAD 3DA.png Kwaw Kese

Sat, 3 Dec 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Emmanuel Kofi Botwe famously known in the showbiz fraternity as Kwaw Kese, a Ghanaian Hiplife artiste, has reacted to the defeat of the Black Stars by Uruguay.

After the Uruguay National football team scored 2 goals against Ghana in the final group encounter, Kwaw Kese took to Facebook to claim that Ghana was not hungry enough for a win against Uruguay.

“Ghana was not hungry enough for a #win against Uruguay ????????” he wrote as sighted by Amansan Krakye of MyNewsGh.com

Prior to the Group H fixture in the World Cup 2022 at Qatar between Ghana and Uruguay, there was much enthusiasm that the Black Stars will qualify for the round of 16.

The encounter was premised on the fact that in the World Cup 2010 in South Africa, Uruguay through their controversial striker, Luis Suarez prevented Ghana from advancing in the competition.

This became a topical issue when in the lead-up to the fixture in Qatar, Luis Suarez vowed not to apologize for the pain he caused Ghana about 12 years ago insisting he was punished for his blunder.

It is worth noting that in the press conference before the fixture, Luis Suarez promised that they know how to beat Ghana and they will beat them again which happened.

