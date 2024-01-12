Ghana will lose its cultural identity if artistes sing only in English - NCC

Dr Richardson Commey, NCC Director

Acting Deputy Executive Director of the National Commission on Culture (NCC), Dr Richardson Commey Fio, has urged musicians not to give in to the constant pressure to sing only in English, saying that this would endanger the Ghanaian identity in the world.

He said this in response to the growing demand for Ghanaian musicians to use English lyrics to reach a wider audience.



More recently was the suggestion made by Nathaniel Bassey, a Nigerian gospel singer, who claimed that singing in English was essential for Ghanaian artists who wanted to appeal to more people.



In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Dr. Commey Fio said that following such advice would neglect the importance of native languages in the country.



"He is giving a wrong and un-African advice. He does not know much about music and language. Songs that are inspired by the Spirit do not depend on any language.



"Music has the power to touch different cultures regardless of the language. That is a fact. Musicians who do what Nathaniel Bassey suggests will only lose our identity and reduce our efforts to promote Ghanaian languages through music.

"Go to any church or Christian concert and you will see Ghanaian musicians and choirs singing in Yoruba and Igbo to their Ghanaian listeners. Even if they do not understand the language, they still enjoy the songs. This is a bad suggestion from a mature musician," he said.



Dr Commey Fio also advised musicians to see themselves as cultural ambassadors and to focus on promoting Ghanaian culture.



He also encouraged them to use a mix of English and indigenous languages in their music.



"We should try to promote the unique languages of our cultures, which should be one of the main goals of Creatives. If we want our music to be one of the key ways to preserve and celebrate our Ghanaian heritage in the world, then musicians have to represent our culture in every way possible," he said.



ID/OGB