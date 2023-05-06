GhanaWeb Polls: Over 59% of respondents predict Black Sherif will win VGMA Artiste of the Year

Ghanaian musician, BlackSherif

With the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) 2023 awards ceremony happening live today, May 6, 2023, music enthusiasts and fans have been eagerly placing their bets on who they think will win the coveted Artiste of the Year award.

According to a recent poll conducted by GhanaWeb, Black Sherif is the clear frontrunner with a commanding lead of 59.42% of the total votes cast.



The rising star has had a phenomenal year, with his hit singles and album topping charts across the country and making waves globally.



Many fans have been captivated by his unique sound and style, which combine elements of Hip-life, High-life, and Afrobeat.



Popular gospel singer, Piesie Esther, who received 21.07% of the votes, is in a distant second place and is known for her smash hit song ‘Waye Meyie.’



Stonebwoy came in third with 7.36% of the votes, with some of his hit songs like Therapy, and Gidigba among others, setting the world on fire.



He is followed by rap superstar Sarkodie, who has 3.00% of the votes.

King Promise, Camidoh, KiDi and Joe Mettle round out the list with 1.37%, 2.72%, 1.85% and 3.20% of the votes, respectively.



While the poll results are not a guarantee of who will win the Artiste of the Year award at the VGMA, they do offer some insight into the opinions of music fans in Ghana.



With so many talented artists in the running, it will be exciting to see who takes home the top prize at the highly anticipated awards ceremony.











ADA/OGB