GhanaWeb Special: Male hairstylist glamming women up

Nigerian hairstylist, Dennis Oniha moved to West African country, Ghana, some six years ago and has been glamming up women, a job he does with passion.

Dennis shares his experience working in Ghana with Paula Amma Broni and discloses how he managed to stay in business and also won the hearts of clients who patronize his service at Demexson Beauty Lounge.



In this GhanaWeb Special report, we focus on how hardworking Nigerian men and women have stayed in business with their excellent customer service which remains one of their biggest advantages.



According to this male hairstylist, he always puts his customers first even on bad days. He shares how women can protect their hair from damage as well as tips on protective hairstyles.



Dennis Oniha urged men who have a passion for hairstyling to chase their dream in the female-dominated industry.



He told GhanaWeb that the beauty industry is profitable but however requires full dedication and a good attitude toward work.

Watch the interview below:











OPD/BB