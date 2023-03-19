Ghanaian-American gospel musician, Esther Afia Okai, to release her latest single

Esther Afia Okai's new single, 'Holy Spirit, I Surrender All To You'

Ghanaian-American gospel musician, Esther Afia Okai, is set to release her latest single 'Holy Spirit, I Surrender All To You' on Sunday, March 19,2023.

The new track is a powerful expression of faith and gratitude, showcasing Esther’s soulful voice and deep-rooted spirituality.



Esther Afia Okai, who was born and raised in Ghana, has been passionate about gospel music since childhood. After moving to the United States, she continued to pursue her passion and has since become a respected figure in the gospel music scene.



'Holy Spirit, I Surrender All To You' is a testament to Afia Okai’s unwavering faith and the transformative power of spirituality. The single features Lugano Isaiah, a gospel maestro in Tanzania, with heartfelt lyrics and a powerful chorus that is sure to resonate with listeners of all backgrounds.



In a recent interview, Esther shared that the inspiration for the song came from a personal experience of overcoming a challenging situation through the power of prayer and faith. She hopes that her music will serve as a source of comfort and inspiration for others going through similar struggles.

The upcoming release of 'Holy Spirit, I Surrender All To You' has generated excitement among fans of gospel music, who have praised Esther’s raw talent and dedication to spreading a message of hope and positivity.



In addition to her music career, Esther Afia Okai is an advocate for child education, social justice and equality. She has also been involved in various initiatives aimed at promoting diversity and inclusion in the music industry and beyond.



With her upcoming latest single, Afia Okai hopes to continue using her music as a tool for positive change and inspiration. The single will be available on all major streaming platforms, and the artist is planning a series of live performances and events to promote the release.



As Esther Afia Okai continues to make waves in the gospel music industry, she remains committed to using her platform to uplift others and spread a message of love and compassion. Fans and critics alike are eagerly anticipating the release of "Holy Spirit, I Surrender All To You" and the next chapter in her musical journey.