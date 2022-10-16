0
Ghanaian Media personnels are jokers – Dr UN fires

Sun, 16 Oct 2022

Self-acclaimed Global Ambassador for the United Nations (UN) and Diplomat, Kwame Fordjour, popularly known as Dr. UN as described the media practitioners in Ghana as jokers.

Speaking in an interview on “Move with Sammy Kay”, Dr. UN indicated that with the media being the Fourth Estate Realm, they should be doing better and taking themselves serious with their reportage rather than putting him in a negative light.

According to him, after investing in his own business he really suffered for his famous UN awards, all because the media stereotyped him as fake.

Source: sammykaymedia.com
