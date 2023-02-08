Ghanaian Tiktoker speaks on how content creators make money on social media

Ghanaian Tiktoker and brand influencer, Augustus Adu Genfi, chiefly known as Time, has detailed how content creators generate traffic and earn money from their posts on social media.

According to Time, content creation requires dedication and consistency.



Speaking on Talkertainment with Paula Amma Broni on GhanaWeb TV, highlighted how one can use apps like TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook to their advantage.



"Every single day, we have music promotions. Once you are generating traffic, it is money. It is marketing, it is up to you as an individual to strategise to get money...the average is from GH¢1,000 to GH¢3,000. Some of our popular dancers charge in dollars for promotion."



He added: "In Ghana, we are benefitting from endorsement deals. It depends on how hard you work. We do advertisement and commercials...it is a whole industry and it is very lucrative."



Time hammered that their job requires maximum dedication adding that some of his colleagues are into full-time social media influencing.

"When you start working on TikTok, you wouldn't have time for a regular job. Some people come in and then quit their job...they realize they are not able to sustain it and have to go back to their job," he told GhanaWeb.



Time urged the public to make good use of social media apps instead of promoting 'unnecessary' content just for views.



OPD/BB