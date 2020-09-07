0
Entertainment Mon, 7 Sep 2020

Ghanaian YouTube star Nicole Thea laid to rest

The final funeral rites of Ghanaian YouTube star Nicole Thea was held over the weekend in London.

Nicole died with her unborn son, Reign, on Saturday, July 11, 2020.

She was just weeks away from her due date and it is unclear what caused the death of the 24-year-old dancer.

Nicole lived in London with her fiancé Boga, who is also a dancer.

In the photo below, Boga is seen kneeling in front of Nicole’s coffin to pay his last respect before the coffin was lowered into the grave.

24 hours no shower 2 hours sleep I’m back here to your bedstone. I can do this forever, but I know YOU WANT ME TO COMPLETE OUR MISSIONS. STAYING IN MY HEART FOREVER IS MY NO.1 Mission. The rest can be done later. #REIGNTHEA FOREVER ????????????

Below is a video of Nicole’s coffin being carried by pallbearers into the hearse to be sent to the cemetery for the mortal remains to be buried.

#PRESSPLAY: Family and friends holds final funeral rights for Popular Youtuber @nicoletheatv in the London.

Source: kuulpeeps.com

