Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya surprises Kenyan wife with SUV on Christmas Day

A few months after their wedding, Ghanaian YouTuber, Wode Maya surprised his Kenyan wife Miss Trudy with an SUV.

Wode Maya made the decision to make this Christmas special by giving her a Toyota Fortuner on Christmas Day.



In a YouTube video, the content producer reveals how he surprised Trudy with the new SUV.



Maya, who wed Trudy in September, recalled that he had different ideas when he left the house in the morning after promising his wife he was going jogging.



He went to a vehicle lot instead, where he purchased a new Toyota Fortuner for almost KSh 9 million.



“We met four years ago and we've been through it all. Trudy has never asked for money for hair, dresses, or anything. It is time to give husbands out there pressure. I don’t need a car as I will miss interactions with people I meet and Uber drivers.”

Then Maya called Trudy, who had moved to Ghana to prepare for him, and said they were going to see his mother.



Maya informed her that he had scheduled an Uber for them when he got back home.



But when he got outside, he showed off the black SUV with the ribbons. With her eyes wide open, Trudy assumed her husband was playing a practical joke on her.



“Babe thank you so much I can’t believe this. This is crazy. I have always wanted big cars like this. Do you know they are rich people's cars?”



Maya clarified that he purchased the car so Trudy could tour Ghana. When Trudy saw how far they had come, she said:

“He had nothing when we met but over the years he has done a lot for his family and many other people. When you meet a boy don’t judge him because of where he is at the moment but where he could be in future.”



To commemorate the event, the two popped a bottle of champagne.



“Getting a car was not a priority as we first wanted to build a home. God bless