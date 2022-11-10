Ghanaian YouTuber’s call to the Bar is on hold, here's why

Ama Governor

Elorm Ababio, a student who just completed the Ghana School of Law, GSL, will not be called to the Ghana Bar due to a petition filed against her by a "concerned citizen".

Known popularly on YouTube as Ama Governor, the complaint, according to a letter signed by Justice Cynthia Pamela A. Addo JA, Secretary, Ghana Legal Council, GLC, stated that Ama Governor is seen in widely circulated videos engaging in what it describes as “conduct unbecoming of an applicant to be called to the Bar”.



The Complainant, the GLC Secretary indicated, also submitted a flash drive [pen drive] which contains selected video files and hyperlinks of Ama Governor to relevant website publications.



Ama Governor’s conduct is said to violate Regulation 21(c) of the Legal Profession (Professional and Post-call Law Course) Regulations, 2018 L.I. 2355.



The said Regulation states: “A student of the school qualifies to be called to the Bar, if that student has […] (c) satisfied the Council that the student is of good character.”



The Council, Justice Cynthia Pamela A. Addo JA said had thus decided:

“1. To constitute a three-member Committee to investigate the complaint and advise Council accordingly.



“2. To suspend the decision to call you [Ama Governor] to the Bar pending the outcome of the investigation.



“I have been directed by the Chairperson of the General Legal Council to inform you of this matter and to advise you to expect to be contacted by the Committee in due course."



“You will be given a fair hearing on the complaint before a decision is arrived at,” Justice Cynthia Pamela A. Addo JA’s letter dated November 3, concluded.



The Ghana School of Law is set to call over 700 students to join the Ghana Bar Association on Friday, November 11, 2022, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

As part of the criteria, prospective students who wish to join the Ghana Bar Association, GBA, are to lead an exemplary life by maintaining a good character.



Meanwhile, since the news broke on Wednesday, an online petition has been launched to gather signatories in a quest to obtain ‘justice’ for the Ghanaian law student and YouTuber.



The campaign was created by Pyrex House and is addressed to the Ghana Legal Council.



PEN/SARA