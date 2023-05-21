Ghanaian actor Idikoko shares 'scary' moments he encountered as online commercial driver

Ghanaian actor, Augustine Abbey, popularly known in the movie industry as Idikoko has recounted some weird experiences he encountered while working as an online commercial driver.

According to him, he first experienced the terrifying moment the day he left the house at 3am to commence work.



Appearing on Stripped by Sika Osei show and monitored by GhanaWeb, the actor narrated how he wasn't able to locate the passenger who had requested the ride and in an attempt to move away from the dark area, the back door of his car was opened.



He quickly turned to look at the door and there was a barechested midget in boxer shorts making his way into the car.



Idikoko said the midget questioned him on why the AC was off.



“I got to Kwame Nkrumah Circle and then a request came so I attempted to go and pick the person at Alajo but when I got there, the passenger told me he was at Achimota so he cancelled the ride...After a while, just when I had decided to move because it was a bit dark, the back door opened and when I turned, it was a midget, a very short man and he was bare-chested; had on boxer shorts with his singlet around his neck,” he told the host.

“What is wrong with you driver, why won’t you put on the AC, I requested a ride, and you are just parked here without the AC,” he narrated.



The popular actor noted that he directed the midget to get out of his car and sped off.



According to him, the security man who witnessed the scene that night started screaming and run away.



The actor, who was shocked said he couldn't fathom how the midget was able to request the ride.



He recounted another instance he got another request to Spintex with the same experience.

This time around, Idikoko said it was a lady with a very big tongue.



"I picked someone all the way to the back of Ashale-Botwe and after dropping the passenger, another request came and it was still around a bush. So I said to myself that let me just wait for the 5 minutes mandatory time and then I can find a beautiful way to cancel the trip. The next thing I knew, within that 5 minutes, the door opens and here was a lady in a tracksuit with a very big tongue; she sat in the car and asked me to go. I was very scared," he described.



Watch Idikoko's narration below:







