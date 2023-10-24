Ghanaian actor Umar Krupp welcomes first child in New York

Ghanaian actor and producer, Umar Krupp

Ghanaian actor and filmmaker, Umar Krupp, has announced the birth of a baby boy with his wife, Regina Koomson Krupp in New York.

Umar Krupp took to his Instagram handle to share the good news with his followers.



The said post captures him cradling the bundle of joy together with his parents and wife.



His caption to the post read, “For all the things my hands have held, the best by far is you SON!! Allah chose the perfect time to bless me with you, my birth month. Happy birthday to me and my first child. I love you. @x._geena thank you for making me a father I love you for life Allah bless my mother for been the best mother ever I love you hajia always. MASHAALLAH MASHAALLAH MASHAALLAH.”



His wife, Regina Krupp, also took to her Instagram to express joy and appreciation for the love and support shown her during her pregnancy.



“You’ll never understand LIFE until it GROWS inside of you!! @umarkrupp and I made a wish and you came through…12•10•23~LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT!! ..and whenever I hold you, oh bwoy Life makes more sense!! Baby K, you are so loved, can’t wait to show you the world!!” her caption read.

The good news has since garnered a lot of support and well-wishes from friends and colleagues in the industry.



Umar Krupp is best known for his roles in the films House of Gold and Amakye and Dede. In 2015, he won an award for Best Actor at the Pan Africa Cinema Awards (PACA) and was nominated as Best African Producer for Nollywood Entertainment and Leadership Awards (NELAS) in 2019 for producing the movie Accra Hustler.



