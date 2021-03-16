Ghanaian artistes deserve the bashing – Joey B sides with critics

Rapper Joey B

Ghanaian rapper Darryl Paa Kwesi Bannerman-Martin popularly known as Joey B has supported the bashing of artistes by social media users for their inability to win global awards.

The “Ranger” rapper made the comments in a tweet sighted by zionfelix.net.



His comments came at the back of two Nigerian artistes picking awards at the 63rd Grammy awards ceremony.



The news of Wizkid and Burna Boy’s success at the Grammys has put Ghanaian musicians under fire the whole day. They were trolled and blamed for not doing enough to project Ghana.

While other artistes are fighting back and calling the trolls unwarranted, Joey B enjoyed it. He said he believes that they deserve the trolls.



“I love all the bashing right now. Ghanaian artistes we need am,” he tweeted.



