Ghanaian artistes engage in gatekeeping instead of unity - Addi Self

Addi Self is a Dancehall artiste

Ghanaian dancehall musician, Addi Self has urged his fellow artistes to unite and support each other to attain the same heights as their Nigerian counterparts.

He said that Nigeria has more artistes who are pushing the Afrobeats genre, while Ghana has only a few to push the Highlife genre.



Addi Self made these comments in an interview on the SunUp show on Showbiz TV, where he discussed the state of the Ghanaian music industry.



According to him, while stakeholders in the Nigerian music industry work together to push their agenda forward, Ghanaians are focused on their personal gain and even engage in gatekeeping.



"Nigeria has like 15 to 20 artistes pushing Afrobeats at the same time. But when you come to Ghana, how many artistes do you think are pushing Ghana music? They're not even up to 10 because the big men or the so-called gatekeepers are there. The artistes themselves are the gatekeepers," he claimed.



Addi Self cited only a few major artistes in Ghana, noting that that they need more diversity and representation in the industry.

"Can you mention five big artistes in Ghana? You say maybe Sakordie or Stonebwoy or Shatta Wale and now Black Sherif. But then we don't have a lot of artistes in the front line to push the genre. We need to push more artistes. That's the only way we can make it out there like the way the Nigerians are doing because they are pushing a lot of artistes," he said.



He also tackled the online rivalry between Nigerians and Ghanaians saying that Nigerians are not doing anything to harm Ghanaians.



"They are not having any type of fight with Ghanaians. They have unity and love. That's what they are doing. Nigerians are not doing anything to us. They love us, they support our artistes, they do collaborate with our people," he said.



Addi Self also called for unity among Ghanaians, saying that doing so would attract more love from Nigerians and other countries.



"We just need unity within ourselves because when we have unity, they will also love us," he added.

He said that this is the only way Ghana can make it out there like Nigeria and that he hopes to see more improvement and progress in the Ghanaian music industry.



