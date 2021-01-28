Ghanaian artistes need serious education - Shatta Wale

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale

From the look of things, Shatta Wale has come to realize that Ghanaian artistes lack a lot in their field of operation, and to him, Saturday classes should be organized in Ghana for all musicians to attend as it’ll go a long way to help them in their career.

He said this during an interview with Rev. Erskine on the Y-Leaderboard Series segment of the Myd-Morning Radio Show. Explaining his reason for this wish, he stated that most Ghanaian artistes do not know their job.



“I wish every Saturday, we’ll even do artiste classes in Ghana because most of the artistes don’t even know their jobs. You see an artiste come out today and tomorrow you’ll hear he has left his manager. We’ve all faced that thing before but it’s because we don’t have any orientation to this business.

"For instance, when you were coming to YFM, they gave you a small room with a microphone to do a little practice and show what you can do, then they assess you but we don’t have it so we tend to watch TV and YouTube, and want to be stars”, he said.



Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, known professionally as Shatta Wale, is a Ghanaian singer, songwriter, actor and CEO of Shatta Movement Empire.