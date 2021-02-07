Ghanaian bloggers are only interested in negative news - Salma Mumin

Ghanaian actress, Salma Mumin

Actress and Entrepreneur Salma Mumin has accused Ghanaian bloggers of destroying the brand of most celebrities including herself by focusing on negativity and ignoring their good works.

She says most bloggers in the country are always searching for negative news that will trend about celebrities instead of looking out for the good works they are doing.



This trend according to her has poisoned the minds of most Ghanaians towards them since all they hear about them is negative news.



She made this revelation on UTV's United Showbiz on Saturday evening.

“I blame bloggers because they are the news givers. What you give is what the public gets used to. For a very long time, Ghanaian bloggers or should I say, newsmakers are used to negativity. And they are destroying our image to other brands internationally. I am a celebrity and I know what I’m talking about. I’m not condemning them, I’m just saying sometimes some of the news that they carry, it portrays that we have nothing doing. I expect them to use the energy they use in posting my bikini photos to post my businesses.” She observed.



Watch the video below: