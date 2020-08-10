Fashion

Ghanaian brand Selina Beb listed on Beyonce’s Black Parade directory

Selina Beb, multiple award-winning Ghanaian fashion brand

Selina Beb, multiple award-winning Ghanaian fashion brand, has been listed on Beyoncé's "'Black Parade" directory on beyonce.com.

The directory, which is an initiative aimed at supporting to black owned businesses worldwide, was created and curated by Ms.Knowles' stylist, Zerina Akers for Black Owned Everything.



This recognition comes as an honor for the brand which has been listed among few selected designers in Ghana.



Since launching in 2012, Selina Beb specializes in top of the range accessories for women, men and children and recently launched its Ready-to-Wear clothing line for women and men at its flagship shop in Osu, behind Photo Club.



Prior to this recognition,Selina Beb has participated on globally recognised platforms such as Africa Fashion Week, London, 2015; GUBA expo 2014 and 2016 in the UK; New Orleans Fashion Week, 2018; Glitz Africa Fashion Week 2013, 2016, 2018 and 2019.



As a result of the brand's quality and authenticity, it has also won some top awards including being named the Accessories designer of the year at Glitz Style Awards 2015, and won an award for exceptional Achievement in High End Fashion Accessories at the Feminine Ghana Achievement Awards in 2016.



CEO and Creative Director, Selina Bebaako-Mensah has also won two international awards at THE 6TH BI-ANNUAL EUWIIN INTERNATIONAL 2017 AWARDS in Italy and named as one of the 100 most outstanding Women Entrepreneurs in Ghana and the brand/company has been listed in the 100 Globally Competitive Start-Ups in Ghana. Our brand was also named as the fourth Most Influential Fashion Brand on social media for 2016 in the 2016 Ghana Social Media Rankings.

In March 2019, Selina was honored by the Ghana Fashion Industry Awards for her immense contribution to the fashion industry.



Some of the brand’s high-profile customers include the former First Lady of Ghana, Her Excellency Mrs Lordina Mahama, both the current and former second ladies, H.E Baroness Valerie Amos (Member of the House Lords in the UK) and Director for SOAS University, London, former CEO of GIPC, Mrs Mawuena Trebarh, Ghanaian celebrities like Joselyn Dumas, Anita Erskine, Gifty Anti, Okyeame Kwame, Becca, Sandra Ankobiah, Naa Ashorkor, Nikki Samonas, Kokui Selormey and Dentaa Amoateng (MBE).



Hollywood stars including Boris Kodjoe, Nicole Ari Parker, Bozoma Saint John and Miranda Bailey have also been spotted with Selina Beb.



Selina Beb products are sold all over the world including Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, U.K., Italy, Australia and the USA.



Selina Beb is located at Osu,in Accra on the Doku lane and reached by phone and email at +233 54345900,+233 208868652, selinabebgh@gmail.com. You can also find them on social media; Facebook, Instagram, Twitter : @selinabeb.





Source: Selina Beb, Contributor

