Ghanaian celebrities go through a lot – Nana Akua Addo explains

Ghanaian fashion icon, Nana Akua Addo has revealed the struggle celebrities go through on a regular.

Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, the fashionista extra-ordinaire explained that celebrities are constantly multi-tasking to satisfy their huge following who show them immense love on regular basis and at the same time have to carry on with their duties and commitments as wives, breadwinners, siblings and others.



She added that the competition also in the industry can be crazy but that not withstanding, competitions are good since it brings out the best in any individual if only it is healthy.



The pretty fashionista further stated that as we live in crazy times with so much uncertainty, it’s only appropriate for celebrities to support each other and get closer to God for grace to go about their work peacefully.

Watch video below:



