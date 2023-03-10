Ghanaian celebrities go vogue

Celebrities on Independence

Ghana celebrated its 66th Independence Day on March 6th, and as expected, many celebrities took to social media to commemorate the day by sharing pictures of themselves in not just traditional Ghanaian attire but modern looks.

From colourful clothing to modern interpretations of traditional clothing, Ghanaian celebrities showed off their style and patriotism.



One of the most popular outfits of the day was the kente cloth, a colourful woven fabric that is traditional to the people of the Asante Region.



In honour of Ghana's independence, celebrities rocked kente clothing which comes in a range of vibrant colours and patterns.



Actress Nana Ama McBrown, Joselyn Dumas, and Naa Ashorkor shared a group picture of themselves wearing black outfits, which could pass for the black star in the flag.



Singer and socialite, Sister Derby wore a bright kente fabric with a geometric pattern that was reminiscent of the colours of the national flag.



Other personalities used their platforms to share messages of hope and unity on Independence Day.

Dentaa Amoateng published a message of hope while dressed in a nice t-shirt and jeans, with the caption: "Heroes are not giant statues framed against a red sky. They are people who say, "This is my community." It is my responsibility to make it better - Tom McCall."



Overall, Ghana's Independence Day was a celebration of not just the country's independence, but also its rich cultural heritage.



Through their clothing choices, celebrities were able to showcase the beauty and diversity of Ghanaian fashion while expressing their patriotism and hope for the future.







































