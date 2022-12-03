Ghanaian celebrities react to Black Stars' exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup

TV Presenter, Nana Aba Anamoah

Ghana's hopes of progressing to the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup were dashed yesterday following a dramatic defeat to Uruguay.

On the brink of that, many Ghanaian celebrities have taken to social media to express their disappointment about the team's performance, particularly the decisions of the Ghanaian coach.



Prior to the match, the Black Stars had a clear picture of what they needed to do before progressing; either win or draw against Uruguay.



However, just as it happened in Ghana's previous encounter with Uruguay, the Black Stars missed a glorious opportunity to take the lead through a penalty given in the match's early stages.



After Captain Dede Ayew missed the penalty, Ghana conceded two goals against the team many saw as our fiercest rival.



While some were happy about the Portugal – South Korea match's results, which prevented Uruguay from sailing into the following stages, a faction expressed their disappointment with the team's mentality towards the game and the poor decision-making of the technical team.

Celebrities who have commented on the loss include Sarkodie, Black Sherrif, Nana Aba Anamoah, Sandra Ankobiah, Rev Erskine, and Kwame Bee, amongst others.



Below are some of their reactions after the Ghana vs Uruguay match.



















