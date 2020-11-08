Ghanaian celebrities react to Trump’s loss

D-Black, Edem and E.L are among the list of Ghanaian celebrities who reacted to Mr. Trump's loss

Not only were some Ghanaian celebrities pleased that U.S Democrat candidate, Joe Biden, has been elected as the new president of the United States, but they also seized the moment to give Mr. Donald Trump some “good teasing”.

Celebrities including M.anifest, Edem, Kwaw Kese, EL, D-black, Efia Odo, and many others have taken to Twitter to troll the former U.S president on his massive defeat.



Some resorted to the used memes to intensify the magnitude of their trolls.



“Good Riddance Orange Man,” Rapper and record producer E.L described Donald Trump’s exit.



Taking a dig at Donald Trump’s spiritual adviser, Paula White, who went viral for inviting African angels to support Trump to win the election, M.anifest also tweeted. “The angels from Africa were denied visas so they couldn’t intervene.”



“Good morning...Dear God, the African Angels are gone...That's why I speak to you directly. Up and Grateful.” Rapper Edem also threw a subtle jab at Paula White.



Read all the reactions below:

Errrmmm u Dey see what adey see ??????????????? pic.twitter.com/y0vGhhgNDG — #VicToryALbum Out Now (@kwawkese) November 7, 2020

Good morning...Dear God,the African Angels are gone...That's why I speak to you directly..Up and Grateful — Goget’em (@iamedem) November 6, 2020

The angels from Africa were denied visas so they couldn’t intervene. — M.anifest (@manifestive) November 7, 2020

Im glad Trump is out of office but I still don’t trust Joe Biden. — EFIAODO (@efiaodo1) November 7, 2020