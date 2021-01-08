Ghanaian celebrities who did not miss Akufo-Addo’s swearing-in ceremony

Actors Prince David Osei, Kalybos, Bismark the joke, General Ntatia

Actors Prince David Osei, Kalybos, Bismark the joke, General Ntatia, Bibi Bright, and Jessica Williams stormed the premises of Parliament in style to witness the swearing-in ceremony of President Nana Addo Dakwa Akufo-Addo.

Dressed in their best suits, the four male actors could not have missed the inauguration of the man they have extensively campaigned for.



In a social media post by Prince David Osei who appears to be the ‘gang leader’, the four friends were captured in front of a tent at the forecourt of the Parliament House beaming with smiles.



The ladies (Bibi Bright and Jessica Williams) on the other hand, posted a photo of themselves standing by the Coat of Arms symbol at the same venue.



Actress Bibi Bright rocked a blue gown while Jessica Williams wore a white long-sleeved dress.



They posted the photo with the caption “Freedom and Justice, God bless our homeland Ghana”

Being supporters of the NPP, these actors were under serious attack for campaigning against their colleague and friend, John Dumelo who was then contesting for the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).They were dragged on social media for rather endorsing the then NPP Parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Alhassan instead of their colleague who is also vying for the same seat.









Partisan attacks during campaign



Their campaign for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was characterized by a series of attacks from unknown assailants.



Actress Bibi Bright especially, publicly expressed frustration after some persons allegedly vandalized her car whiles campaigning for the NPP prior to the December elections.

Kalybos, who was also on the same team as Bibi became worried about his safety after the incident.



According to him, the fear of losing his life made him abandon his car and resort to public transports.



