Ghanaian comedian, OB Amponsah, meets die 'hard fan', Basket Mouth

OB Amponsah and Basket Mouth, who he described as a

Comedy for Nigerians is perhaps one of their biggest exports with Ghana only until recently being able to also adequately export the craft beyond its borders.

The days of Cantata, Keysoap Concert Party, and the Osofo Dadzie Concert Group might have been huge successes but they were still only popular locally.



Recently though, the country has been blessed to have some of its comedy talents reach audiences beyond Ghana's territorial borders and one of such names is optometrist by day and comedian by night, OB Amponsah.



In a recent post on his Facebook page where he is seen with legendary Nigerian comedian, Basket Mouth, OB Amponsah describes the former as his "die hard fan."



It will be recalled too that in 2019, OB Amponsah wowed audiences at the Lord of the Ribs Comedy Festival organized by Basket Mouth, in Nigeria, gaining him a lot of good reviews from the press in Nigeria as well as back home in Ghana.



"I met a die hard fan of mine today," he wrote, referring to the celebrated Nigerian comedian by first name basis.

He also wished his colleague comedian well, praying that they will meet again soon, after the coronavirus is gone.



"Wishing you all the best in your career, Bright. Will see you soon in Nigeria when Covid is gone," he said.



In 2019, OB Amponsah shined in the midst of adversities. Two days to the event, he had been criticized, verbally abused, and threatened by some members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for performing a joke about their flagbearer John Mahama at Decemba2Rememba 2019, held at the Fantasy Dome.



Having been subjected to attacks in diverse ways, some were of the view OB Amponsah would be affected psychologically but the comedian was in his element as patrons were blown away by his performance.



