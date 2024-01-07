Ghanaian completes GWR attempt for most lipstick applications in 30 seconds

Dela Gomey has successfully completed his GWR attempt

Dela Gomey, a Ghanaian nurse and makeup artist, has successfully completed his attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the most lipstick applications in 30 seconds.

The event, which took place on January 6, 2024, at the Efa Guest House in Dodowa, in the Greater Accra Region, saw Dela apply lipstick to eight models in half a minute.



He surpassed his initial target of seven models and doubled the existing record of four applications by Chinese makeup artist, Li Jiaqi, in 2018.



Speaking to graphic.com.gh after the attempt, Dela Gomey expressed regret for not adding more models in his attempt but said he was thrilled by his achievement and that he had prepared well for the challenge.



"When I think about it, I have doubled the current record so I am pleased with my effort," he stated.



He said he would submit his evidence to GWR on Monday for verification and thanked Ghanaians for their support, saying that the record was for everyone.

"I have gathered all the pictorial and video evidence and will be submitting it on Monday.



"I want to thank all Ghanaians for their encouragement and belief in me. This record is for all of us!” he said.



Meanwhile, Chef Failatu Abdul Razak is currently on her 7th day of cooking nonstop at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, in her attempt to break the record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.



She has successfully broken her target of 120 hours and has also surpassed the record for the longest cooking marathon, which is currently held by Alan Fisher (Ireland) with a time of 119 hours and 57 minutes.



