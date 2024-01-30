Ghanaian creative space is not supportive of other local languages - Jupitar

Dancehall and Reggae artiste, Jupitar

Ghanaian Dancehall and Reggae artiste, Jupitar has aired his thoughts on the trending topic of diverse languages in music.

According to him, radio stations and the media space should not limit the promotion of music to one particular language, such as Twi or Pidgin.



He made these remarks on the show Uncut with D-Black, where he shared his views on the music industry and the challenges faced by some artistes.



He said that there are very good rappers in the North Region of Ghana who compose songs in local languages but are intimidated and marginalised because they cannot fluently speak the dominant languages in the music scene.



He said that these artistes have a lot of talent and creativity, but their music does not get enough airplay or recognition in Accra or other parts of the country.



"Most of our radio stations in our media space have chosen one particular language that they will promote. There is a very good rapper in the north who actually raps in Dagati or Sisala. But he can't fluently speak Twi or pidgin…if you take that music to Accra. It won't get up to two airplays,” he said.

He cited the example of Fancy Gadam who hit Accra with his song "Totally Cheat," arguing that the song was done mainly in English, and not in his native language.



He contrasted the situation in Ghana with that of Nigeria, where he said that artistes like Focalistic, Phyno, and Asake make songs in their native languages, such as Igbo, Yoruba, and Hausa.



He said that these songs are played and jammed by Nigerians and other people, regardless of the language barrier.



Jupiter called for the creative space to embrace the diversity of languages and cultures that exist in the country, and not limit the songs to one language.



“Take Nigeria for example, look at artistes like Focalistic, Phyno, Asake. They all make songs in their native language. But yet they play these songs and they jam to it. So our creative space shouldn't limit songs to one language,” he said.

