Ghanaian dancehall is too loud - Zapp Mallet

Music producer and sound engineer, Zapp Mallet

Ace record producer and sound engineer, Zapp Mallet says he considers Jamaican dancehall music more relaxing than Ghanaian dancehall.

This, according to him, is because it’s not too loud and harsh.



Expressing his love for the music genre, the multiple award-winning record producer said what he looks out for in music is the ‘sonic quality’.



Asked what the most important thing is when it comes to mixing, he responded, “what I look for is the sonic quality so that the music doesn’t irritate your ears. Sometimes you can hear some good songs on the radio, but it’s harsh. I liken it to dancehall. For instance, I love the Jamaican dancehall but I can’t stand the Ghanaian one because the Ghanaian one seems to be too loud and rushed.”



He mentioned Stonebwoy’s ‘Most Original’ featuring Sean Paul as an example.



“I keep making an example like the dancehall track that Stonebwoy did with Sean Paul. When I heard I was like, God! It was recorded outside so when you listen to the production it doesn’t come at you. It’s kind of relaxed.”

The renowned producer stated that he is now into mixing because music production is taking a toll on him.



“Right now, I’m more into mixing. Because the production aspect takes a toll on me and I think I’m growing… and I will just drop down on the way and continue with mixing.”



The 58-year-old disclosed this on GTV’s Breakfast Show on Friday, October 7, 2022.



Zapp Mallet, born Emmanuel Mallet, also touched on the music genre, ‘Afrobeats’, describing it as a wide and nice genre.



“Afrobeats, I think, is wide and is a nice genre… I tried producing afrobeats but it doesn’t get there because I will definitely have to put my own flavour and it doesn’t come out as they want,” Zapp noted.