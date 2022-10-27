0
Menu
Entertainment

Ghanaian dancehall is too loud - Zapp Mallet

Zapp Mallet 2 Music producer and sound engineer, Zapp Mallet

Thu, 27 Oct 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Ace record producer and sound engineer, Zapp Mallet says he considers Jamaican dancehall music more relaxing than Ghanaian dancehall.

This, according to him, is because it’s not too loud and harsh.

Expressing his love for the music genre, the multiple award-winning record producer said what he looks out for in music is the ‘sonic quality’.

Asked what the most important thing is when it comes to mixing, he responded, “what I look for is the sonic quality so that the music doesn’t irritate your ears. Sometimes you can hear some good songs on the radio, but it’s harsh. I liken it to dancehall. For instance, I love the Jamaican dancehall but I can’t stand the Ghanaian one because the Ghanaian one seems to be too loud and rushed.”

He mentioned Stonebwoy’s ‘Most Original’ featuring Sean Paul as an example.

“I keep making an example like the dancehall track that Stonebwoy did with Sean Paul. When I heard I was like, God! It was recorded outside so when you listen to the production it doesn’t come at you. It’s kind of relaxed.”

The renowned producer stated that he is now into mixing because music production is taking a toll on him.

“Right now, I’m more into mixing. Because the production aspect takes a toll on me and I think I’m growing… and I will just drop down on the way and continue with mixing.”

The 58-year-old disclosed this on GTV’s Breakfast Show on Friday, October 7, 2022.

Zapp Mallet, born Emmanuel Mallet, also touched on the music genre, ‘Afrobeats’, describing it as a wide and nice genre.

“Afrobeats, I think, is wide and is a nice genre… I tried producing afrobeats but it doesn’t get there because I will definitely have to put my own flavour and it doesn’t come out as they want,” Zapp noted.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
MPs had 'well-crafted agenda to collapse the regime' - NPP group
Gabby breaks silence on 'Ken Must Go' saga
Ofori-Atta to conclude IMF negotiations, present Budget before ‘removal’ – Official
Bagbin and Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu trade words after Adwoa Safo ruling
NPP MPs demand removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Adu Boahen
‘Allow me to marry more women’ - Man sues AG over one man-one wife
Bawumia suffering at Jubilee House, he is being disrespected by Akans – Captain Smart alleges
Bloody scene as man is shot, car set ablaze in Dzorwulu suburb
Were You A Wizard For Threatening Anti-mahama Protest In 2014 Captain Smart Asks Okyenhene
Bridget Otoo reacts to 'MoMo lady' jailed for wrongly transferring GH¢30,000 to account