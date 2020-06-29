Entertainment

Ghanaian dentist who looks like Kevin Hart sets social media ablaze

A young Ghanaian dentist who shares a striking resemblance with Hollywood star Kevin Hart is setting the Internet ablaze.

Known as Dr. Awua, he is becoming the Internet’s newest sensation in Ghana.



Though Awua has a different voice from Kevin Hart, his looks make him a doppelgänger.



In one of his viral TikTok videos, he created an impression of the American comedian and the result was mind-blowing.



Even though many netizens believe Awua resembles Kevin Hart, he told Ghanafuo.com last week that he doesn’t look like the comedian in real life.

“Lol. Guys, It’s just an impression. I honestly don’t look like him in real life,” he said.



Watch Kevin Hart’s lookalike below.





