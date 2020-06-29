9
Entertainment Mon, 29 Jun 2020

Click to read all about coronavirus →

Ghanaian dentist who looks like Kevin Hart sets social media ablaze

Listen to the Article

A young Ghanaian dentist who shares a striking resemblance with Hollywood star Kevin Hart is setting the Internet ablaze.

Known as Dr. Awua, he is becoming the Internet’s newest sensation in Ghana.

Though Awua has a different voice from Kevin Hart, his looks make him a doppelgänger.

In one of his viral TikTok videos, he created an impression of the American comedian and the result was mind-blowing.

Even though many netizens believe Awua resembles Kevin Hart, he told Ghanafuo.com last week that he doesn’t look like the comedian in real life.

“Lol. Guys, It’s just an impression. I honestly don’t look like him in real life,” he said.

Watch Kevin Hart’s lookalike below.

View this post on Instagram

Meet Kevin Hart lookalike. . . . . . #Ghanafuo #Ghana #GhanaNews #GhanaCelebrities #KevinHart #KevinHartLookalike

A post shared by Ghanafuo•com (@ghanafuodotcom) on

Source: pulse.com.gh

Disclaimer

GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter