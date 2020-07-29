Entertainment

Ghanaian female celebrities who 'ditched' their husband's surname after marriage

Uche Ofodile, Esther Cobbah and Oheneyere Gifty Anti

It may be a social custom for a woman to take her husband's surname when she gets married but not everyone is willing to give up their last name, something that is often an important part of individual identities.

The same thing goes for some Ghanaian female celebrities, but sometimes it's not just about bucking cultural norms, it's also about preserving a brand.



Perhaps the reason for more and more women choosing to keep their maiden name after marriage could be as a result of the increase in discussion around female empowerment.



Unlike other who decided to add onto their already famous last names, these women rather dropped them completely.



Below, take a look at ten celebrity women who ditched their husbands' last names



Esther Cobbah, wife of Mr Tsatsu Tsikata





The Chief Executive Officer and Lead Communication Strategist of Strategic Communications Africa still holds on to her full name after several years of marriage to Mr Tsikata.



The two tied the knot on December 18 2001 at a private ceremony officiated by Rev. Dr Immanuel Asante at the Trinity Theological Seminary at Legon. It was the first marriage for Tsatsu Tsikata at the age of 50 plus after he failed to marry a young woman from the University of Ghana who he had a child with.



Gifty Anti







The ace TV Presenter still maintains her surname after getting married to Nana Ansah Kwao IV in a colourful wedding ceremony held on October 16, 2015.



Gifty Anti after marriage chose to maintain the title Oheneyere which means ‘Wife of a chief ‘instead of her husband’s real surname

However, this was her response to a fan who was not happy about her change of name to a ‘title’



The Royal couple has since been blessed with an adorable daughter, Nyame Enyimonam Afia Saah Afrakoma Sintim Misa.



Nana Ama McBrown







The charming Ghanaian actress and screen goddess wedded her long-time love, Maxwell Mensah on August 5, 2016 at a private wedding ceremony in Accra.



However she still maintains her name ‘Nana Ama McBrown’ which doubles as a big brand in the Ghanaian entertainment industry after years of marriage.

Nana Adjoa Hackman, wife of Gabby Otchere Darko







Although not known much in the public space, wife of Mr Otchere Darko still maintains her father’s name after several years of marriage.



The couple are both barristers in law. Gabby and Nana practice in a law firm called Africa Legal Associates as senior partners and managing partners, respectively.



Captain Planet's wife, Uche Ofodile





Sylvanus Dodji Jeoffrey (Captain Planet) and the Liberia MTN CEO got married on June 20th, 2014.



Madam Uche still bears her actual surname after several years of marriage to her Ghanaian husband.



However, the marriage of musician Captain Planet of 4X4 fame and his wife Uche Ofodile, has been much-talked about in the media.



Many have described their marriage as 'entrepreneurship', in which Captain Planet was in for financial opportunities.

