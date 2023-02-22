1
Ghanaian female gospel singers with beautiful diastemas

Gospel Singers8.png From L to R; Obaapa Christy, Diana Hamilton and Mama Esther

Wed, 22 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Call it a beautiful imperfection, but these female celebrities look adorable with diastemas, particularly, when their broad smiles are captured.

Over the years, a diastema (or gap between the central incisors) has represented a symbol of beauty in this part of the world.

In Africa, particularly Ghana, these traits are exceptionally beautiful, and there have even been reports of some people who have cosmetically created a gap in between their teeth.

Although some netizens insist that diastemas are disabilities, the narrative is fast changing and this is evident in the craze for artificially created ones.

In Ghana, a lot of female celebrities in the gospel music fraternity, have been spotted with gaps in-between their teeth.

The likes of Obaapa Christy, Esther Smith, Diana Hamilton and many have others are a perfect example that a diastema is one of the hallmarks of beauty.

What is a diastema?

According to WebMD, a diastema is a gap between one’s teeth that can happen between any of its parts.

Because of its position, it’s most noticeable when the gap is usually between an upper front tooth.

Check out the list of female gospel musicians with diastemas below:

Obaapa Christy



Diana Hamilton



Mama Esther

Esther Smith



