Ghanaian female musicians will go far if supported - S3fa

Ghanaian musician, S3fa

Ghanaian musician, S3fa is advocating for the support of female musician in the entertainment industry, according to her, there is a huge chunk of them with exceptional talent yet to be discovered.



She revealed that the lack of investment in the craft of female musician has held most of them back and has called for a change in narrative.

The Black Avenue Musik signee is among the female musicians making strides in the industry.



S3fa also noted that there is a myriad of challenges they go through in their journey to the top.



“If we get enough support and people who are willing to invest in us, we will go far and also when people are investing in us, it doesn’t necessarily have to be that they want to have their way with us and in my opinion, that is the main problem female artistes face in our industry,” she said in an interview on Akoma FM monitored by GhanaWeb.



The crooner of “E Ckoke” has collaborated with a host of musicians on several hit songs popular among them includes, ‘Magyi” “Wanti Wanti” and “Shuga”. She also featured Wendy Shay on her song titled “Playa”