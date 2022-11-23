0
Ghanaian female singers 'level up' in their latest music videos

Female Singers Fewhbsd7.jfif Female Ghanaian singers

Wed, 23 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian music lovers have been treated to special tunes and albums from their favourite artistes all year round, and as we wrap up 2022, some female musicians have put the cherry on top with the release of classic visuals of their latest singles.

Wendy Shay, Enam, Eno Barony, Cina Soul, and MzVee have published new music videos from their projects. The results have been positive, and we've witnessed social media users submitting several reviews.

As expected, some songs have been backed by dance challenges.

Rapper Eno featured Dee Wills, the son of famous preacher, Nicholas Duncan-Williams, on her song titled 'Don't Judge Me'.

Also, MzVee had a 'comeback' with a collaboration with Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy in what she titled 'Pull Up'.

Word on the street is that some artists are gearing up to release Christmas bangers in 2022.

Check out the latest music videos put together by GhanaWeb

MzVee - PULL UP - ft. Stonebwoy and Henry X



Wendy Shay - Heaven

Enam - Wuieve



Eno Barony - Don't Judge Me Featuring Dee Wills



Cina Soul x Camidoh - WAITING



