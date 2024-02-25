Ghanaian marriages automatically lead to poverty – Edward Akwasi Boateng

Edward Akwasi Boateng in an interview on Akoma FM

Veteran gospel musician, Edward Akwasi Boateng has argued that most marriages in Ghana lead to poverty.

The veteran gospel musician has been in the news for a while due to his interview with Akoma FM, where he revealed that the woman he married brought misfortunes into his life.



A video of Edward Akwasi Boateng selling pen drives and Compact Discs (CDs) at a bus station in Kumasi trended and provided a piece of evidence that he was slapped with life struggles.



In the same interview, the gospel artiste mentioned that one of the reasons why he had a failed marriage was because he didn’t marry a helper. He said he married a woman who made him spend more than he could afford, adding that any marriage in Ghana leads to poverty.



He said most Western marriages make the couple successful, compared to that of Ghana where couples automatically experience poverty when they get married.



“I spent more than I could afford and that affected me. Nowadays, we marry someone out of love and emotions but it is stated in the Bible that we should marry someone who would help us provide for the family.



"Outside Ghana, you get married if you want to be successful in life but in Ghana, you get married if you want to be poor. You fall into poverty the moment you get married. I never got a helper which is why I spent more than I could afford," he said in his interview on Akoma FM.

TWI NEWS



Edward Akwesi Boateng earned a reputation in the music space and Ghana through the release of his songs: “Adee Mepe Nyinaa”, “Makoma so Ade”, “Kae Asem a Waka”, and “Ntie Atesem Hunu”, with the latter, released in 2018.



Watch the interview below:





ED/BB