Ghanaian media part of the country’s problem – Counsellor Charlotte Oduro

Charlotte Oduro Djns.jpeg Marriage Counsellor Mrs Charlotte Oduro

Sun, 4 Jun 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Controversial Marriage Counsellor, Charlotte Oduro has accused the Ghanaian media of being part of the problem Ghana is faced with.

Mrs Charlotte Oduro observed that most of the so-called social media influencers only promote nudity because the media in Ghana give them the space to display what she described as insanity.

According to her, because the media want people to troop to their various platforms, they only promote lousy news from these so-called celebrities.

“The Ghanaian media is part of the problem. Because they all want traffic, they want the people that will bring it,” Mrs Charlotte Oduro told Kingdom FM in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.

She also criticised Ghanaians for craving for bad news instead of praising people for the good things.

“People don’t want to know you when you are suffering; they only talk about you when you are rich. Bad news sells, but the good ones don’t”, she observed

