Ghanaian music industry is at the forefront globally – Chantman

Afro-Caribbean musician, Chantman

Afro-Caribbean musician, Chantman, has described the Ghanaian music scene as a thriving one, and the centre stage for music globally.

He pronounced the Ghanaian music scene as unique, saying, “the majority of all the big names in music come to Ghana to pop and I think that’s magical.”



To him, any artiste who seeks success in the continent must first seek approval in the Ghanaian music scene.



“I think the Ghanaian music industry is at the forefront of the global music industry. I say that because I have monitored the scene. As a student of music, I have monitored the various markets to identify the thriving ones. What I found unique about Ghana is that the majority of all the big names come here to pop and I think that’s magical.

New artists also come here to link up with the promoters and they get them on stages out there. It looks like so far as Ghanaians accept these new artists, it sends a signal to the rest of the continent that this guy is good enough to be supported,” he told Akua Sika in an interview on the Happy Evening Drive.



The artiste with Ghanaian roots regards the country as a place filled with amazing creative talents. “I’ve realized some top international producers are Ghanaians. The soul of the music world grows in Ghana.”