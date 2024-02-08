Ghanaian musician Sbeirg sets sights on establishing dominance in music industry

Theophilus Ofori, better known by his stage name, Sbeirg

Theophilus Ofori, better known by his stage name, Sbeirg, is one of Ghana's rising artistes, who is working really hard to make a name for himself in the music industry.

Sbeirg, who was born on 1 February 1998, began his music journey in 2015, when he was just 17 years old after he got inspired by his idol, the rap legend, Sarkodie.



A product of Osei Tutu Senior High School (O.T), the Afro-pop / Afro-highlife singer has also graduated from the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), Sunyani, with a BSc. degree in Entrepreneurship in 2022.



He released his first official single titled 'Wee' in 2018 and has gone ahead to release other songs like 'Last Call' and 'Save Me'.



The Kumasi based singer believes he has what it takes to breakthrough in Ghana's competitive music industry looking at his own unique talent and the many lessons he has gathered from his experiences in life.

One such experience happened in 2022 when he got involved in a fatal car accident that nearly took his life.



Sbeirg is currently signed to JR Music and on 1st February 2024, he released his first EP titled, 'LOVE & PEST'.



The EP has 5 tracks with song titles like "Ronaldo", "Strongman" and "Ex-Anthem". The project was produced by renowned sound engineer, Apya.



So far, fans of Sbeirg are jamming to "Ex-Anthem" and "Strongman" off the 'LOVE & PEST' EP, as the project continues to enjoy positive reactions and massive airplay across the country and beyond.