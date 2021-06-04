Ghanaian musicians must learn to make money with their talents – Shatta Wale advises

Shatta Wale, Dancehall artiste

Dancehall artiste and founder of Shatta Movement Empire, Shatta Wale, has advised his colleague musicians to take their craft seriously.

Shatta Wale, who recently returned from the United States after taking vacation from the music scene, touched down in Ghana with a passionate desire to guide Ghanaian musicians to better their lives.



Delivering his ‘State of the Nation Address’ on Wednesday, June 2, the vociferous dancehall artiste expressed worry over the lack of seriousness of his fellow musicians in gaining wealth out of their music craft.



He therefore pleads with the "musicians in Ghana to pay some more attention to the business side of the craft”.

He reiterated; “One thing that I have long campaigned for is for the artiste to take and see their talent as a career and as a business entity.’



Shatta Wale urged the musicians to “learn to make money with our talents. Let’s invest in educating ourselves about how we can add value to ourselves and our craft and make a living out of it. We should be able to still make money from music even when we’re no more in the studio. This I believe is a sure way to keep the industry alive and aloud”.



The dancehall artiste also seized the opportunity to announce to music investors and corporate Ghana that he is open for business.