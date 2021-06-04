Ghanaian musicians must work hard to win a grammy – King Promise

Ghanaian musician, King Promise

Popular Ghanaian hiplife artiste, King Promise has called on the music industry to unite and work hard to secure a grammy award.

In an interview on the Zone on Thursday, the ‘Oh Yeah’ hitmaker said “most Ghanaian musicians should not target only Ghanaians as their audience rather, their target audience should be everyone if they want to go international”.



According to him, there are other alternatives and global market brands like Spotify that will help promote Ghanaian music and also make it accessible to the diaspora.



“We see other Africans market their brands with global skill and the music speaks for it as well, it cuts across, it’s not just for a local audience and there are so many things to take into consideration. Not every Nigerian got it as well, there are other big Nigerian artists who did not get it”.

He mentioned that if a Nigerian artist could win the grammy without any backbiting, it is indeed a win for all of them and a major stepping stone.



The Grammy Awards are the most prestigious music award show featured each year. The Grammys are presented by The Recording Academy and recognize musicians of every age and every genre. Each year, an award is given in dozens of categories



TV viewers often see the most well-known artists receiving awards, but there are actually dozens more that are not shown live on screen.