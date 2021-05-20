Ghanaian musicians with dance, musical challenges for their hit singles

Artiste who have launched musical challenges

• Music lovers are quick to jump on music or dance challenges from their favourite musicians

• Winners of musical challenges are sometimes rewarded with cash prizes whilst others also get to be featured on the social media pages of the artiste



• Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, artiste have developed new ways of engaging their fans online



The Coronavirus pandemic undoubtedly affected the music industry. Artistes who had plans of holding concerts, embarking on tours as well also others who were set to launch their album had to put everything on hold.



Due to the ban on public gathering, musicians who released songs in the period of the pandemic had to adopt new ways of engaging engage fans and also promote their music.



One of such strategies adopted was the introduction of musical and dance challenges.

The period between March 2020 to May 2021 witnessed a tall list of musicians coming up with dance challenges for each single released.



Fans who have welcomed the new normal, do well to practice the dance moves, master the steps and upload videos of themselves or with their loved ones jamming to the tune.



Ghanaian musicians like Stonebwoy, Patapaa, Kidi, Kuami Eugene, S3fa are among the host of artistes who have launched challenges for their songs. In some instances, fans who emerged winners were rewarded with cash prizes among other juicy packages.



From 'Skopatumana' to 'Putuu' challenge, find out songs that made it to the list.



Below are videos of popular musical challenges: