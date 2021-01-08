Ghanaian photographer descends on Cheddar for blurring his logo

CEO of Kwarleyz Group, Nana Kwame Bediako

The Chief Executive Officer of Kwarleyz Group, Nana Kwame Bediako who is popularly known as Cheddar has been called out by a Ghanaian photographer for his failure to give credit to his work.

Earlier this week, events and celebrity photographer, Rob Photography, in a social media post revealed that the business mogul failed to acknowledge his works when he blurred the logo of an image originally taken by him during an event in Accra.



The photographer's post read “This is the main reason why I post my pictures before giving them out…I feel so disrespected…my logo was blurred… no credit self hmmmmmmmmm @iamfreedom…just mute..won’t say anything.”



Cheddar had posted the said photo on his Instagram page with the caption: “It’s best to learn from the worse because the best will never teach you to be like them.”



He, however, failed to give credit to the photographer who took the photo by blurring the logo and replacing it with his personal logo.



But following Rob’s rants on social media, GhanaWeb has sighted that changes have been made to his posts where Cheddar sourced Rob Photography.

Also, the earlier post made by Rob has since been pulled down from his page suggesting that Cheddar might have reached out to him.



See the posts below:







