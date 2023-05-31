Ghanaian playwright Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo is dead

Celebrated Ghanaian writer, Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo

Celebrated Ghanaian writer, Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo, passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, May 31, 2023, leaving a deep sense of sorrow in the literary community.

The family of the esteemed icon confirmed her demise, expressing their profound grief but also holding onto the belief in resurrection.



Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo, renowned for her exceptional contributions to African literature, bid her final farewell after a brief illness.



Her departure creates a void in the literary world, as her insightful and thought-provoking works touched the hearts and minds of readers worldwide.



Born on March 23, 1942, in Abeadzi Kyiakor, Ghana, Prof. Aidoo gained international recognition for her novel "Our Sister Killjoy" and her play "Anowa." Her literary prowess extended beyond fiction, encompassing poetry, drama, and essays. Through her works, she explored diverse themes such as gender roles, African identity, and post-colonialism, leaving a lasting impact on readers across generations.

Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo's contributions to the literary landscape garnered widespread acclaim and numerous accolades throughout her illustrious career. In 1992, she was honored with the Commonwealth Writers' Prize for Best Book in Africa for her novel "Changes." In 2018, she received the esteemed Ghanatta Award for Literature, acknowledging her enduring influence on Ghanaian and African literature.



Beyond her literary achievements, Prof. Aidoo was a dedicated educator and a passionate advocate for women's empowerment. She served as a lecturer at the University of Cape Coast in Ghana, actively promoting education and the arts in her country.



News of her passing has elicited an outpouring of tributes from fellow writers, scholars, and admirers of her work. Many regard Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo as a trailblazer who fearlessly challenged societal norms and paved the way for African women writers. Her literary legacy will continue to inspire and shape the landscape of literature for generations to come.



YNA/OGB