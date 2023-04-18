Ghanaian poet D'Lioness goes international

Benedicta Delali Agbeko (D’lioness) [R]

Source: Frank Agyapong, Contributor

While many creatives are eager for the spotlight, D’lioness basks in the comfort of working behind the scenes in the creative industry.

With her pen, Benedicta Delali Agbeko, known by her stage name as D’lioness writes eloquently and connects her words with emotions that creates a lasting soothing memory that will certainly reassure you of the power of words.



Whether her audience is a single mother in Virginia, a small group of African Americans visiting the Cape Coast Castle in Ghana for the first time, or a robust and vibrant crowd of over 5 thousand people at a summer festival in Bulgaria, her poetic style cuts across and earns her a standing ovation.



During the height of the Covid 19 pandemic in 2020, D’lioness embraced her pen once again and drew inspiration from a song titled “Let it rain” by the German Rap Legend, Nana Darkman. This original song was released in 1997 and it was a massive hit.



D’lioness was inspired by the song and decided to use the title to create a thought-provoking spoken word poem with that phrase and melody.



The piece she created ended up on Nana Darkman’s “Lockdown” EP beaming as the interlude of the project.



During Nana Darkman’s performance at the SPICE festival in Bulgaria 2021, Nana played the D’lioness “Let it Rain” Interlude live on stage in front of about 5 thousand fans and it received a standing ovation from the energetic crowd.

She has written and co-written numerous lyrics, poetic pieces, and monologues and has also worked in some managerial and corporate roles in the industry.



She hints that the next chapter of her life and career will be a surprise, perhaps just as wine becomes better with age and time, she will grace the stage and bring her long-brewing words to life.



In May 2022, D’lioness was appointed to be the project coordinator of the “Ghanapreneur” reality show. She also doubled as a judge with the Ghanaian hip-life legend and MOBO award winner, Tic Tac. Coach Ekow Eshun who is a renowned life and business coach was also part of the judges. The show is expected to be aired in the latter part of 2023.



Find the link to the interlude and the clip from Bulgaria 2021 below.



