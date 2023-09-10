‘Ghanaian politicians are whores!’ - Angry Bullgod alleges

Controversial Ghanaian pundit, Bullgod, has labelled Ghanaian politicians as promiscuous, following Kwaku Manu’s encounter with an MP and his girlfriend.

During a discussion on UTV hosted by MzGee, Kwaku Manu recalled an instance where the MP for his area and his girlfriend disrespected him at an event.



“The other day, I saw the Obuasi MP in the company of his girlfriend. What he did to me in the presence of his girlfriend really pained me. He called me, hey bra, then held my hands and took me to the girl on the other side of the venue, in the VIP section.



"He asked the girl whether she knew me and the disrespectful girl also nodded her head. He then asked me to go and that he only brought me here to greet his girlfriend. I was really upset that day,” the actor stated.



After Kwaku Manu made his submissions, Bullgod backed it up with his allegations.



“Ghanaian leaders are very promiscuous. They are more interested in the vagina. I’m speaking the truth. If you go into it, that’s the truth,” he established.



The panelists and guests on the show, particularly, Kwame A Plus, who was irritated by Bullgod’s comments immediately asked him to retract and apologize but he refused.

Rather, in his defense, he asked A Plus to also apologize to Menzgold's boss, Nana Appiah Mensah, after labelling him a criminal during last week’s United Showbiz discussion.



This, however, resulted in a heated scuffle between them.



“You sat here last week and called NAM1 a criminal. You have to apologize to NAM1. In fact, NAM1 needs to sue you and sue UTV and you say you’re in a law school but you know nothing,” Bullgod fumed at A Plus.



Watch the video below:









