Ghanaian rapper Jey Luchy accused of stealing a car

Rapper Jey Luchy

A Ghanaian music producer who now doubles as a rap artiste, Kofi Amoah Jnr popularly known as Jey Luchy has been accused by a lady of stealing her car.

According to sources, the lady who is the owner of the said car is the girlfriend of the ‘Gang way’ hitmaker [Jey Luchy].



Information available to happyghana.com indicates that, some weeks ago, Jey Luchy picked up the said car at the Kotoka International Airport upon request of the lady when she left Accra to Kumasi using a local flight. Jey Luchy upon seeing the deplorable nature of the car sent it to a mechanic to fix it.



The lady upon returning to Accra asked for the whereabouts of the car.

When she was told about the state of the car, she was unconvinced and felt Jey Luchy had stolen and sold the car. She shared photos of the rapper on social media accusing him of allegedly stealing her car.



She quickly reported the matter to the police. The matter has since been reported to the airport police pending investigations.



However, efforts to get the management of Jey Luchy to officially comment on the matter has not only proven futile but frustrating.