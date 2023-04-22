0
Ghanaian rapper Kwame Yesu debuts new single 'Adwuma'

Kwame Press Photo .png Ghanaian rapper, Kwame Yesu

Sat, 22 Apr 2023

Known to be the voice of the youth, Ghanaian rapper, Kwame Yesu has released his new and debut single for the year 'ADWUMA'. This single follows Kwame Yesu’s 2022 releases, 'SuMoMi' and 'ISSUES'.

Riding on a drill beat produced by Ghanaian-German based producer, Robin Rozay, Kwame Yesu explores the themes of hard work, courage and resilience, the qualities attributed to a young person hustling in the streets of Accra while being stereotyped by the Police.

Speaking about the ideation behind the record, Kwame Yesu recounts how a random police stop inspired 'ADWUMA'.

According to him; “We got stopped and harassed by the police, stereotyped as hoodlums due to our looks and dread hairstyle. As a result of this incident, my team and myself kept talking about what had just happened. Before arriving at our destination, I had composed the melody for the hook and few rap lines. I later met up with my new found collaborator Robin Rozay a Ghanaian- German based producer for recording session and completed the record.”

Kwame Yesu, forerunner of the Rebo Tribe collective is one of the fast-rising talents of his generation. The vibrant Ghanaian rapper and singer born Raymond Kyere also known as Astro Nyame or Big Ye is an Afrobeats and Hip hop performing artist who hails from Akweteman (Alpha blondi), Ghana.

