Ghanaian rappers who have used their baby’s photos as album cover arts

Medikal, Sarkodie and Strongman have all used pictures of their babies as album covers

Ghanaian rappers have adopted the trend of adorning their album covers with pictures of their newly born babies.

This is probably because a baby photo is a reminder of innocence and as such, it provides a contrast to the often explicit content used as cover artworks.



Fluctuating in style and authenticity, these ‘baby covers’ are probably not fading away anytime soon as several Ghanaian rappers in recent times have featured in the trend to either announce the release of an E.P or Album.



Also, most of these rappers adopt this trend to outdoor their babies whom they have kept away from the public several months after birth.



With that being said let’s take a look at some Ghanaian rappers who have used their babies as cover artworks.



Sarkodie



The Sarkcess music label boss used his daughter, Titi as cover artwork for his ‘Highest’ album which was released on September 8, 2017. ‘Highest’ is the fourth studio album by the Ghanaian rapper which is comprised of 19 tracks.

During the album listening session sometime in 2017, Sarkodie explained that the birth of his daughter influenced his life in positive ways hence his decision to use her picture as the artwork for the album.







Strongman



Strongman took a similar approach when he used the picture of his adorable daughter, Simona Lawreshia Osei as the cover art for his “10AM” album released in January 2020.



Apart from the intent to announce his album at that time, he also seized the opportunity to show the face of his baby to the world the first time, several months after birth.





Medikal



‘Island’ the daughter of Medikal and Fella Makafui was captured ‘sitting pretty’ at the back of her father’s yet-to-be-released E.P titled ‘Amazing Grace'.



After confirming the birth of the child in August 2020 via his music video ‘Odo’, Medikal on Sunday, February 21, 2021, announced his new EP which has the face of his daughter (Baby Island) as the cover artwork.



