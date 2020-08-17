Entertainment

Ghanaian screenwriter Anthony Osarfo bags three Hollywood scriptwriting contest awards

Ghanaian screenwriter and entertainment journalist, Anthony Osarfo, is whooping it up, as he bags more awards from Hollywood screenwriting contests.

This time, the multiple-award winning screenwriter won: ‘Best Supernatural Horror Script’ - - Hollywood Horrorfest, ‘Best International Screenplay Award Finalist’ - - Oregon Short Film Festival, and also reached the ‘Finals’ in the 2020 Red Flight Screenplay Contest.



According to Osarfo whose genre specialty is horror, specifically supernatural-horror writing, “there’s more to come, actually. I won’t spoil the surprise just yet. Watch out.”



Osarfo’s fascinating story of how he intends to penetrate Hollywood While living in Ghana, West Africa, has earned him rare interviews with respected Hollywood portals: medium.com, nyglamour.net, scriptsummit.com,



capitalfundscreenplaycompetition.com, among others.



Anthony Osarfo has an impressive career spanning more than a decade in art, culture, tourism, and entertainment writing – written for prominent entertainment newspapers, a magazine, and several online portals.



Professionally, he’s been writing screenplays since 2009. He has to his credit the following screenplays:



Screenplay title – ‘Honor Janet’

Genre: Horror



GRAND JURY PRIZE, Best Feature Screenplay – Los Angeles Motion Picture Festival.



WINNER, Best Original Screenplay - Hollywood Blood Horror Festival.



FINALIST - 13Horror.com Film & Screenplay Contest.



SEMI-FINALIST – Creative World Awards Screenplay Contest.



FINALIST - Creepy Tree Film Festival.



FINALIST - Red Flight Pictures Screenplay Contest.

SEMI-FINALIST – Los Angeles Crime and Horror Film Festival.



QUARTER-FINALIST - Austin Screenplay Awards.



Screenplay title: ‘Death Or No Birth’



Genre: Horror



WINNER – Best Supernatural Horror Script – Hollywood Horrorfest.



WINNER – Best Horror/Thriller Screenplay – Hollywood Just4shorts Film and Screenplay Competition.



WINNER – Best Screenplay Concept and Theme - Creepy Tree Film Festival.

WINNER - Best Original Screenplay for a Motion Picture - Foreman Empire Production International Film Festival.



SEMI-FINALIST – Filmmatic Short Script Contest.



SEMI-FINALIST – Screenwriters Network (SWN) Script Competition.



SEMI-FINALIST – Red Flight Pictures Screenplay Contest.



Screenplay title: ‘Odor’



Genre: Dark Drama



FINALIST – Best International Screenplay Award – Oregon Short Film Festival

Screenplay title: ‘Spell by Deed’



Genre: Mystery/Thriller



AWARDEE, Top 100 Hot Scripts - Capital Fund Screenplay Competition.

Source: Osarfo Anthony, Contributor

