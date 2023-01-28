0
Ghanaian singer Renner gets featured by Dancehall icons Chaka Demus and Pliers

Renner Ghanaian singer, Renner

Sat, 28 Jan 2023 Source: Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh

Dancehall greats Chaka Demus and Pliers are out with a new single titled Young Gyal Business refix featuring Ghanaian songstress Renner.

Renner is a young budding Ghanaian singer, whose talent has caught the eye of the reggae greats.

Young Gyal Business is a classic tune by Chaka Demus, and it receives a fresh breath of life with the addition of Renner.

In an interview with King Lagazee on Asaase Radio, Renner revealed how she nearly quit music and how a big feature like this has motivated her to strive for greatness.

