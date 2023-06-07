Ghanaian telcos continuously disappoint with 'brand new rubbish' - Nana Aba Anamoah

Prominent Ghanaian media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah

Prominent Ghanaian media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, has recently expressed her frustration with the continuous disappointments from Ghanaian telecommunications companies, referring to them as a constant source of ‘brand new rubbish.’

In a tweet shared on her official Twitter account, the media personality voiced her dissatisfaction with the services provided by the telcos.



"Every day is a new day for brand new rubbish from Ghanaian telcos,” Nana Aba expressed in a post on June 5, 2023.



Although she didn't highlight common issues like their frequent network interruptions, poor customer service, and unfulfilled promises, netizens were seeking to know why she made such a statement.



In some social media comments, a user said, “My phone is OK, I buy airtime to call someone, but in the process of talking I can't or couldn't hear the person well meanwhile @MTNGhana is taking away ma airtime.”

Another added, “Hmm dis thing erhnn..Nana, what is going on with Vodafone erhnn? I just dey hold my heart waaa oo. Cos if I say I go fire erhnn! Dem go hear am for UK dema head office. nkwasiasem nkoaaa.”



A third stated, “They are rather blocking sim cards instead of them putting things in order.”





ADA/OGB