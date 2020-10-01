Ghanaians are hypocrites – Berose 3Sixty

Renowned musician, Nana Osei Bonsu, widely known as Berose 3Sixty has described Ghanaians as hypocrites.

Speaking to top host Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom 101.9 Fm, he said he is disappointed at how some Ghanaians talk 'too much' about issues they have no idea about.



Berose 3Sixty formerly Nana Boro told the host that it’s sad how Ghanaians watch telenovela with nudity but turn out to complain a lot when they see nudes in a music video.



According to the “Aha ye de” hitmaker Berose 3Sixty, there is nothing wrong in displaying nudes in music videos.

“Nudity can be argued to be in nexus to meet up with international standards of creativity in the quality of music videos”.



“Ghanaians talk too much and it’s high time people are allowed to do what they feel is right," he said.



He further mentioned when one makes a step, you will find people trying to bring you down adding that this attitude is hypocritical.