Ghanaians are not ready for my music – Mista Silva

Musician Mista Silva

British and Ghanaian artiste, Papa Kwame Amponsa, known by his stage name, Mista Silva has stated that although he has worked with a few artists in Ghana, he believes Ghanaians are not ready for his music.

According to the afro-beats artiste, “when I came out with my ‘Full Vim’ EP, I worked with artistes like Keche , Stay Jay and a few others. I feel like Ghanaians were not ready for me. They just didn’t expect a UK boy to do afro beats.”



Following the success of his album in 2012, the MOBO Nominee and the Urban Music Award (UMA) winner revealed that working with Ghanaian artists had proven difficult as the pace at which they worked was slow. As a result, he decided to focus on where his energy was reciprocated and appreciated.

“After the release of my EP album, I tried reaching out to some artists to work with. I realised they were struggling to keep up with the pace at which I worked. I figured it was best that I focused on where my energy was reciprocated, celebrated and appreciated and that was in the UK and Europe.”



He is however hopeful that Ghanaians, with time, will be more open-minded and to come to embrace his style of music.